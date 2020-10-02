Report: Dwayne Haskins was warned about job status by Washington coaches

Dwayne Haskins has been given ample warning by his coaching staff about his job security as the Washington Football Team’s starting quarterback.

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, coach Ron Rivera and members of his offensive staff privately met with Haskins this week and warned the quarterback about his play. Rivera told Haskins that his play so far in 2020 has been lacking, and the quarterback regressed against Cleveland a week ago. Haskins was warned that the team wants to see better play if he wants to keep his starting job.

Haskins’ performance against Cleveland is clearly the cause of major concern. He threw three interceptions in that game. On the season, has completed just 56.4 percent of his pass attempts.

Rivera was not shy about publicly calling out Haskins as well. The quarterback may be playing for his starting job in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.