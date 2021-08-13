Dwayne Haskins impressing Steelers during camp?

After Dwayne Haskins was released midseason by the Washington Football Team less than two years after making him a first-round pick, the conventional wisdom was that his NFL career was on life support. It sounds like he may have found a home in Pittsburgh, however.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks reported Friday that the Steelers have been impressed with Haskins so far, both on and off the field. Haskins has fit himself into the Steelers’ environment, which focuses on consistency and accountability. His skills are also noted as a good fit in Pittsburgh, as Haskins is described as an old-school quarterback with good football IQ.

Haskins also looked good in his preseason debut, going 16-for-22 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Brooks believes Haskins is on his way to securing the backup quarterback job, and may even be positioning himself as a potential long-term successor to Ben Roethlisberger.

Haskins certainly earned his release from Washington, and the behind-the-scenes reports painted a pretty ugly picture of his work ethic and preparedness. Maybe his release from Washington will function as a wake-up call for him and the Steelers will be the ones that benefit.