Dwayne Haskins working with Terrell Owens ahead of training camp

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is clearly committed to improving ahead of his second season, and he’s got some pretty big-name connections to make that happen.

Haskins’ personal photographer posted a picture of the quarterback working with Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens with training camp just around the corner.

Not a bad connection to make, and it makes plenty of sense for a quarterback to pick the brain of one of the game’s all-time great receivers to try to better serve the needs of his own pass catchers.

Haskins had a somewhat underwhelming rookie season, tossing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances. He’s definitely been working very hard this offseason to ensure that year two is significantly better.