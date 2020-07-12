pixel 1
Dwayne Haskins working with Terrell Owens ahead of training camp

by Grey Papke

Dwayne Haskins

Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins is clearly committed to improving ahead of his second season, and he’s got some pretty big-name connections to make that happen.

Haskins’ personal photographer posted a picture of the quarterback working with Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens with training camp just around the corner.

OGs Always Give That Wisdom

Not a bad connection to make, and it makes plenty of sense for a quarterback to pick the brain of one of the game’s all-time great receivers to try to better serve the needs of his own pass catchers.

Haskins had a somewhat underwhelming rookie season, tossing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine appearances. He’s definitely been working very hard this offseason to ensure that year two is significantly better.

