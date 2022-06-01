EA Sports unveils fitting cover for ‘Madden 23’

The latest version of the long-running “Madden” video game will be released this summer, and EA Sports has unveiled the new cover. Fans are quite pleased with it.

John Madden himself is on the cover of “Madden 23.” The late Hall of Fame coach has not been featured on the cover of the game since 2000. The image being used this year is the same one that was on the very first “Madden” cover in 1988.

34-years between covers for John Madden. John first appeared on the 1st Madden game in 1988.pic.twitter.com/NzyZDAh4up — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 1, 2022

Madden’s voice will also be returning to the game. Developers have used “remastered audio clips that call back to his legendary days as a broadcaster,” according to EA Sports.

Madden died unexpectedly in December. He was 85. The former Oakland Raiders coach and broadcasting icon was one of the most influential figures in NFL history. He famously wanted the “Madden” game to be a realistic depiction of NFL football, and he helped developers accomplish that goal.

The choice to put Madden on the cover this year was an easy one.