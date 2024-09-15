Eagles to be without top weapon for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without one of their top weapons for their “Monday Night Football” game in Week 2.

The Eagles on Sunday downgraded wide receiver A.J. Brown from doubtful to out for the team’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown had 5 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Brown’s hamstring tightened on Friday, which limited him in practice that day. Brown then missed Saturday’s practice. On Sunday, the Eagles downgraded Brown to out for the game.

Injury Update: WR A.J. Brown has been downgraded to Out with a hamstring injury for Monday night. https://t.co/EahQ8GY4A7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 15, 2024

That’s a loss for Philly, as Brown has been a stud since joining the Eagles ahead of the 2022 season.

DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert will likely see plenty of action. The team’s trade acquisition of Jahan Dotson from Washington could be a huge factor. Dotson was targeted just once during Philly’s opener in Brazil, but he could be in line for more action against the Falcons.