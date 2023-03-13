Eagles All-Pro makes big announcement about his future

The NFL is not getting rid of Jason Kelce that easily.

The Philadelphia Eagles veteran center Kelce made a major announcement about his future in a post to Twitter on Monday and did so in “The Wolf of Wall Street” style to boot.

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season,” Kelce wrote. “After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year.

“Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f–king done yet!” Kelce added (profanity edited by LBS).

Video also went viral of the moment that Kelce revealed to Eagles GM Howie Roseman that he was returning for another season.

Here is the moment Jason Kelce told Howie Roseman he is coming back for another season. “To next year. Vegas baby. We’ve got a long way to go.” Super Bowl in 2024 is in Vegas.

Kelce has played 12 NFL seasons, turns 36 later this year, and already won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia during the 2017 campaign. That is why many were wondering if he might retire.

Instead however, the six-time All-Pro Kelce is back for another season with the Eagles, the only NFL team that he has ever played for. This also now sets Kelce up for a shot at revenge on one particular rival player.