Jason Kelce reveals what he said to brother Travis after Super Bowl

Jason Kelce lost to younger brother Travis on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, and the Philadelphia Eagles veteran had a perfect way of expressing his emotions following the big game.

Jason and Travis embraced on the field and spoke for a few moments after the Kansas City Chiefs’ thrilling 38-25 win over the Eagles. Jason was later asked by reporters what he said to his younger brother.

“F– you, congratulations,” Jason said he told Travis, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Jason was probably joking about the first part. As you can see in the video below, Jason definitely congratulated Travis. He told the star tight end to “go celebrate” with his teammates, but we couldn’t make out any F-bombs.

Travis was also asked about the exchange. He seemed to fight back tears and described beating his brother as a “weird feeling.”

Travis Kelce was emotional talking about his brother Jason after the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/xeHDtkNjQy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 13, 2023

The Kelce brothers have both won Super Bowls, though Travis now has two compared to Jason’s one. They are also very close and host a podcast together, so both probably felt mixed emotions after Sunday’s game.

We know one person who almost certainly felt torn about the result, and that was Travis and Jason’s mother. She wore a perfect outfit to the game to support both of her sons, but only one could come away a winner.