Eagles make big move with star player ahead of Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles lost one of their defensive leaders to what appeared to be a season-ending injury several weeks ago, but that player now officially has a chance to return for the Super Bowl.

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham was designated to return from injured reserve on Thursday, the Eagles announced. That means Graham’s practice window has been opened ahead of Philadelphia’s Feb. 9 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Graham suffered what was believed to be a season-ending triceps tear during Week 12. He was asked after the Eagles’ NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders if he could potentially play in the Super Bowl, and he left the door open.

Graham had 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 11 regular-season games prior to suffering the triceps injury. The 36-year-old has been with the Eagles for his entire 15-year career and is one of the team’s most respected leaders.

The Eagles’ defensive line has played well without Graham, thanks in large part to Jalen Carter’s dominance. Even if Graham were cleared for the Super Bowl and did not play much, his return would be an emotional boost for Philly.