Here is the Eagles’ reported asking price in Carson Wentz trade

Speculation continues to increase that the Philadelphia Eagles could be nearing a Carson Wentz trade, and we’re getting a better idea of what such a deal might entail.

Despite Wentz’s struggles throughout 2020, the quarterback will not come cheap. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the belief is that the Eagles are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Wentz.

After asking around on Wentz, some teams closely evaluating the QB market thinking deal happens sooner than later, but they believe #Eagles GM Howie Roseman wants a 1. Unlike Stafford sweepstakes, don't think this is huge field of teams, in part due to contract ($47M over 2) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 6, 2021

At first glance, the price seems fairly extreme, especially since Wentz has a questionable contract and struggled mightily in 2020. That said, quarterbacks are valuable commodities in the NFL. Wentz is only 28, and threw for over 4,000 yards as recently as 2019. He looked like a star not that long ago, and some team may feel they can once again help him unlock that ability.

The Eagles would also have to absorb a cap hit of over $30 million if they trade Wentz, increasing their incentive to demand a high return in trade talks.

It sounds like that’s precisely what is happening, and there may well be some teams willing to pay up. The market appears to be moving quickly on this one.