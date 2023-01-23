Eagles’ CJ Gardner-Johnson reveals in Instagram video that car was stolen

The Philadelphia Eagles were riding high after their blowout win over the New York Giants, but cornerback CJ Gardner Johnson’s week seems to have hit a bit of a snag.

Gardner said in an Instagram live video on Tuesday that his car has been stolen. The 25-year-old claimed to know “exactly who stole my s—” and said he has the thief on camera.

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language.

CJ Gardner-Johnson had his car stolen today in Philly, per his IG Live: “I know exactly who stole my sh**, don’t worry we got y’all on camera. That’s how y’all get down in Philly.. after a win?”pic.twitter.com/2gnNYgwTCr — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) January 23, 2023

Hopefully police are able to track down whoever is responsible.

Gardner-Johnson recorded three tackles in the Eagles’ 38-7 blowout win over the Giants on Saturday. Philadelphia is now preparing for a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Gardner-Johnson may need a ride to the stadium.