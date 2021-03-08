 Skip to main content
Report: Eagles moving closer to Zach Ertz trade

March 7, 2021
by Grey Papke

Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles’ active offseason looks set to continue, and longtime tight end Zach Ertz might be the next player to go.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, multiple teams have signaled interest in Ertz, and the Eagles may deal the tight end as soon as this week.

Ertz figures to be a popular target for teams. He had a string of incredibly productive seasons between 2014 and 2019 before a down year in 2020. The Eagles were interested in keeping him, but contract negotiations went very poorly, leading to the likelihood of a trade.

The veteran tight end carries a cap hit just shy of $12.5 million in 2021, which could be a complicating factor in any deal.

.

