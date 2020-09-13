Report: Zach Ertz, Eagles GM got into heated contract debate in front of team

Zach Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles broke off contract talks recently after they appeared to be working toward a new deal. Ertz is understandably upset about that, and apparently he aired out some of his frustrations in front of the team.

Ertz and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman got into a “very heated discussion” after a practice this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Several other Philly players witnessed the exchange.

From @NFLGameDay: Tensions are high for the #Eagles and TE Zach Ertz, who got into an animated discussion with GM Howie Roseman late last week. pic.twitter.com/VYEsY7oCqe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2020

Contract disputes between player and team happen all the time, but usually not like that. The Eagles reportedly reduced their offer to Ertz at some point, which is likely why he is so upset.

Ertz still has two years remaining on the five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed with the Eagles back in 2016. That is almost certainly why the team is not in a rush to extend him. The market for tight ends couldn’t be higher after the deals George Kittle and Travis Kelce got this offseason, so it makes sense that Philly wants to wait.

Ertz has only has one season with 1,000-plus yards receiving, but he has averaged well over 800 yards every year since 2015. He opened up about how frustrating the contract talks have been when speaking with the media this week.