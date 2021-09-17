 Skip to main content
Friday, September 17, 2021

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explains why he wore Jalen Hurts shirt

September 17, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Nick Sirianni Jalen Hurts shirt

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is a big fan of his starting quarterback, and he had a unique way of showing that leading up to Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sirianni was spotted at practice on Friday wearing a T-shirt that featured Jalen Hurts’ face in a pair of sunglasses. He offered a very simple explanation for why he wore it.

Sirianni is in his first season as head coach of the Eagles, and some of his methods have already been questioned. If you remember, he had a very interesting way of testing the competitive spirit of draft prospects. His decision to wear a shirt with his quarterback’s face on it was also unusual, but Hurts probably appreciated it.

The Eagles are off to a good start in the Sirianni era, as they blew out the Atlanta Falcons last week. Hurts played extremely well in that game. The second-year quarterback went 27/35 with 264 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added another 62 yards on seven rushes.

