Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explains why he wore Jalen Hurts shirt

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is a big fan of his starting quarterback, and he had a unique way of showing that leading up to Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sirianni was spotted at practice on Friday wearing a T-shirt that featured Jalen Hurts’ face in a pair of sunglasses. He offered a very simple explanation for why he wore it.

Sirianni on one of the reasons he is wearing a Jalen Hurts shirt: “I’m letting him know I believe in him” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/twU3Y5gbjg — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) September 17, 2021

Sirianni is in his first season as head coach of the Eagles, and some of his methods have already been questioned. If you remember, he had a very interesting way of testing the competitive spirit of draft prospects. His decision to wear a shirt with his quarterback’s face on it was also unusual, but Hurts probably appreciated it.

The Eagles are off to a good start in the Sirianni era, as they blew out the Atlanta Falcons last week. Hurts played extremely well in that game. The second-year quarterback went 27/35 with 264 passing yards and three touchdowns. He added another 62 yards on seven rushes.