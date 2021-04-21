Eagles coach had interesting way of testing prospects’ competitive spirit

Nick Sirianni is going through his first offseason as a head coach with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he seems plenty confident in his scouting methods — even if they are a bit unorthodox.

Sirianni spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the ways in which he has evaluated draft prospects, and one of them involved playing rock-paper-scissors. The 39-year-old coach feels that is a good way to get an idea of how competitive a player is. He said he also talked some trash during the games to see how players would respond.

#Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told media that he decided to play rock paper scissors with prospects to see their competitiveness spirit. He added he trashed talked them as well.pic.twitter.com/Joe2L3q8Og — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 21, 2021

“I played a couple of them at rock-paper-scissors. It was as easy as that,” Sirianni said. “Let’s see how competitive you are. I’m competitive. I’m gonna be talking trash to them. Did you talk trash back to me? … It was awesome. Anything you compete at, when you compete with somebody that’s competitive, they’re gonna go at you no matter what game you’re playing.”

While Sirianni’s methods may seem a bit silly, we’ve certainly heard much worse. There have been horror stories about some of the questions NFL teams have asked prospects over the years. The best example was probably what happened with the Miami Dolphins over a decade ago.

Sirianni definitely seems enthusiastic about his first coaching gig. Time will tell if that translates to winning.