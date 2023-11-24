Eagles part ways with former first-round pick

The Philadelphia Eagles are cutting bait on a former first-round pick.

The Eagles placed defensive end Derek Barnett on waivers Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barnett was the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Eagles are waiving DE Derek Barnett today, per sources. The 14th overall pick of the 2017 Draft is expected to draw interest and find a new home soon. pic.twitter.com/JMX9ciHJzd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2023

Barnett appeared to be on track for a bright future with the Eagles after his first four NFL seasons, which saw him tally 19.5 sacks. Since then, injuries have taken a toll, and he has not recorded a sack since 2021. He has played in eight games this season and has only three tackles to his name, making more headlines for being disrespected by opponents than for anything else.

Barnett would qualify as a cheap waiver claim with potential upside, so it would not be a surprise to see him land somewhere else quite quickly.