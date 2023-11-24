 Skip to main content
Eagles part ways with former first-round pick

November 24, 2023
by Grey Papke
The Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are cutting bait on a former first-round pick.

The Eagles placed defensive end Derek Barnett on waivers Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Barnett was the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Barnett appeared to be on track for a bright future with the Eagles after his first four NFL seasons, which saw him tally 19.5 sacks. Since then, injuries have taken a toll, and he has not recorded a sack since 2021. He has played in eight games this season and has only three tackles to his name, making more headlines for being disrespected by opponents than for anything else.

Barnett would qualify as a cheap waiver claim with potential upside, so it would not be a surprise to see him land somewhere else quite quickly.

