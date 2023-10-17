Jets OL goes viral for disrespectful gesture mid-play

The New York Jets blemished the Philadelphia Eagles’ undefeated record on Sunday. Jets lineman Mekhi Becton made sure to add insult to injury.

The Eagles stumbled against the Jets in a 20-14 affair at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. With that verbiage in mind, one sequence between Becton and Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett arguably served as a microcosm of the result.

Barnett fell to the ground after Becton executed a perfect block against the Eagles edge rusher. The Jets OL proceeded to point at Barnett as the latter tried to get back up. The clip posted by the official NFL account on X has been viewed over a million times as of writing.

Barnett did not have a great game by any measure, even if you disregard his viral moment against Becton. The Eagles linebacker had just one tackle all game.

The Eagles led 14-3 midway through the second quarter and appeared destined for another easy win against a middling opponent. However, the Jets’ defense held their opponents scoreless from the 5:32 mark of the second quarter onwards.

Barnett and the Eagles will look to get back on their feet in Week 7 as they face off against the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets have a chance to win their third contest in a row as they take on the struggling New York Giants in their shared home venue. Hopefully, there won’t be any injuries blamed on the artificial turf at MetLife Stadium during the contest.