Eagles’ DeVonta Smith trade made this division rival ‘livid’

The Philadelphia Eagles’ decision to trade up for wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the NFL Draft apparently set off some angst within their division.

The Eagles moved up from No. 12 to No. 10, trading with the Dallas Cowboys in order to draft Smith. In doing so, they jumped ahead of the New York Giants, who held the 11th pick and apparently were waiting eagerly for Smith to fall to them.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg spoke to a number of college coaches about the draft, and one SEC defensive coordinator revealed that the Eagles trade made the Giants furious.

“The Giants wanted DeVonta bad,” the coordinator said. “They were pretty livid when Philly moved in front of them.”

It no doubt made the Giants even angrier that the Eagles made the swap with another NFC East rival in the Cowboys. With Smith off the board, the Giants traded down, enabling the Bears to move up for quarterback Justin Fields.

The Giants were already pretty unhappy with the Eagles at the end of the season as well. Those two games should be fun in 2021 as a result of all this.