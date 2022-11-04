Eagles DT achieved extremely rare statistical feat against Texans

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is redefining efficiency in the workplace.

Hargrave was a monster on Thursday against the Houston Texans, getting to Texans quarterback Davis Mills for three sacks in Philly’s 29-17 win. The three sacks were part of seven combined tackles for Hargrave on the day.

The dominant outing by Hargrave also made for an extremely rare statistical achievement. Ari Meirov of PFF noted that Hargrave had amazingly gotten five sacks in five days (having picked up two sacks during the past Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers).

#Eagles DT Javon Hargrave has 5 sacks in the last 5 days. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2022

The 2021 Pro Bowler Hargrave had only one sack through his first six games of the year. But by running roughshod on both Pittsburgh and Houston, he now has the most sacks of any NFC defensive tackle this season and ranks third in sacks among all defensive tackles.

As for the Eagles, they are now 8-0 on the year and are the last undefeated team left in the NFL. As a result, Hargrave is not the only member of the organization who is feeling pretty good about himself right now.