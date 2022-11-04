Howie Roseman goes viral for incredible response to Eagles fan

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had a great response to a fan who was critical of him.

An Eagles fan attended Thursday night’s game between Philly and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium and brought a sign.

The poster said “Howie you are forgiven!” The poster pointed out that Roseman had acquired A.J. Brown via a trade after striking out on wide receiver draft picks Jalen Reagor, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Nelson Agholor, who are all no longer with the Eagles.

Yep haha . Howie came and talked to legendary pic.twitter.com/BIlFuhi7Mi — holly (@xoholly) November 3, 2022

Roseman saw the sign and came over to say something to the fan.

The Eagles GM teasingly called out the fan for having the gall to complain about some wide receiver draft picks and for having the nerve to say he was “forgiven.”

“Wait a minute. I’m f—ing forgiven for your first f—ing Super Bowl? F–k you! Let’s f—ing go!” Roseman said (censored by LBS).

You can watch the video here.

That was an epic response, and very deserved. Those “what have you done for me lately?” fans should be grateful for what Roseman did for the Eagles. He built them their first Super Bowl winner ever, and this year’s team is 8-0. He deserves all sorts of praise and long since should have earned approval from the fans.