Eagles eyeing trade for notable DB?

October 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Nick Sirianni on the sideline

Oct 24, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Eagles 33-22. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be getting even more stout.

NFL insider Cam Marino reported Friday that the Eagles are expected to inquire about the availability of Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Marino notes that Philadelphia has the belief that Carolina, at 0-5 on the year, will sell at the trade deadline.

The Eagles are pretty much set at three of the four positions in their secondary (with cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry plus free safety Reed Blankenship holding down the fort). But Philly lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in the offseason, and his replacement Terrell Edmunds has been somewhat underwhelming to start the season.

That is where Chinn, a former second-round pick and All-Rookie selection, could come into the picture. After starting off his NFL career as a linebacker, Chinn transitioned to the safety position in his second season. He brings speed, athleticism, and a strong nose for the football to the table.

The 25-year-old Chinn has fallen somewhat out of favor with the Panthers this season though, having played only 55 percent of their defensive snaps (as he sees increased time on special teams). Chinn is in the final year of his contract but may be hoping for the Eagles, who have already been adding to their secondary recently, to save him ASAP.

