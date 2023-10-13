Eagles eyeing trade for notable DB?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be getting even more stout.

NFL insider Cam Marino reported Friday that the Eagles are expected to inquire about the availability of Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Marino notes that Philadelphia has the belief that Carolina, at 0-5 on the year, will sell at the trade deadline.

The Eagles are pretty much set at three of the four positions in their secondary (with cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry plus free safety Reed Blankenship holding down the fort). But Philly lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in the offseason, and his replacement Terrell Edmunds has been somewhat underwhelming to start the season.

That is where Chinn, a former second-round pick and All-Rookie selection, could come into the picture. After starting off his NFL career as a linebacker, Chinn transitioned to the safety position in his second season. He brings speed, athleticism, and a strong nose for the football to the table.

The first player to score two defensive TDs on back-to-back plays in at least 30 years. Don't forget the name Jeremy Chinn. @ChinnJeremy2 | @Panthers pic.twitter.com/CP3U5iMhJr — NFL (@NFL) November 30, 2020

Jeremy Chinn was READY for this pick! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/DwAnWugUYG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 19, 2021

Jeremy Chinn is everywhere on the field 📺: NFLN & WSOC pic.twitter.com/JWVqDINBLC — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 28, 2021

The 25-year-old Chinn has fallen somewhat out of favor with the Panthers this season though, having played only 55 percent of their defensive snaps (as he sees increased time on special teams). Chinn is in the final year of his contract but may be hoping for the Eagles, who have already been adding to their secondary recently, to save him ASAP.