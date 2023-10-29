Eagles completely fool Commanders with fake ‘tush push’ play

The Philadelphia Eagles’ famed “tush push” play has gained a reputation for being virtually unstoppable. It might get even worse now that the team is adding some wrinkles to it.

On a key 3rd and 2 with less than two minutes left, the Eagles lined up as if they were going to do their trademark quarterback sneak play. This time, the team had something else up their sleeve: a quick handoff to running back D’Andre Swift for a sweep play that led to an easy touchdown. The Commanders defense, which was gathered around the ball to try to stop the sneak, had no chance.

It was probably only a matter of time before the Eagles threw this wrinkle in. Teams still have not completely figured out how to stop the actual sneak. They will not have much chance if the Eagles start faking it regularly.

The league has even given some consideration to banning the play, which the Eagles very much do not want. For now, it remains perhaps the most potent weapon in the team’s playbook.