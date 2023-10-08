Could ‘tush push’ play be banned over 1 concern?

The NFL next offseason will once again examine the variation of the quarterback sneak that has been made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles, and some concerns about safety may be raised.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL and NFLPA are planning to study the injury data related to the so-called “tush push” play. There could be increased urgency to do so after two New York Giants players were injured on the play Monday night, though Schefter says the play is here to stay for 2023.

Brotherly shove: The controversial play has the attention of the competition committee, and the NFL and the NFLPA plan to study all the injury data related to the play, as is customary, during the off-season, per a league official, especially after two Giants were injured on the… pic.twitter.com/Ivwse05FGL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2023

Giants center John Michael Schmitz and tight end Daniel Bellinger were injured during the first quarter of their team’s 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks when New York tried to run the “tush push.” Schmitz hurt his shoulder and Bellinger injured his knee. The play was unsuccessful, with the Giants getting stuffed on 4th-and-1 and turning the ball over on downs.

The Eagles have continued to run the sneak play with great success, which is why many have begun calling it the “brotherly shove.” Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have been successful on 34 of 37 attempts since they began running the play last season. Other teams have begun utilizing it as well, though ESPN notes that the success rate around the NFL is slightly worse at 81%.

Some were surprised when the NFL chose not to ban the “tush push” play last offseason. Many across the league believe the play turns into a rugby scrum instead of showcasing players’ athleticism.

One longtime NFL analyst was criticized recently for a suggestion he made about stopping the play. If more players suffer injuries while running the “tush push” this season, it is more likely to be banned in 2024 and beyond.