Eagles’ Fletcher Cox responds to Eli Manning shade

Eli Manning ragged on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, and Fletcher Cox was sure to let him know the dislike was mutual.

The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys in Week 17 but needed the Eagles to beat Washington in order to clinch the NFC East. The Giants’ hopes of reaching the playoffs were scuttled when Doug Pederson decided to play Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a close game rather than stick with Jalen Hurts.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley couldn’t believe what was happening. Manning responded to Barkley’s tweet to say that Philly tanking is an example of why the Giants don’t like the Eagles.

This is why we don’t like the Eagles. https://t.co/Efe7kEPtES — Eli Manning (@EliManning) January 4, 2021

Cox, who has played for the Eagles since being drafted by them in 2012, made sure to let Manning know that the Eagles don’t like him either. Fox did add some friendly emojis though.

We don’t like you either https://t.co/aAjrcSEri8 — fletcher cox (@fcoxx_91) January 4, 2021

Yep, that sounds about right. There isn’t much friendship within the NFC East.

But let’s give credit to Eli — he’s been dominating on Twitter lately.