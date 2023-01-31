Eagles have 1 historical advantage heading into Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles fans will be crossing their fingers for a repeat of history this year.

With the Eagles officially headed to Super Bowl LVII to face the Kansas City Chiefs, an interesting historical fact (shared by The Athletic) went viral this week. It was pointed out that, five seasons ago, the Eagles won the Super Bowl, coinciding with championship victories by the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and MLB’s Houston Astros. Both the Warriors and Astros then won another title in the 2022 season. That now begs the question of if the Eagles can complete the pattern this year by again winning the Super Bowl.

We live in a simulation. pic.twitter.com/YBUBOgixrc — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 31, 2023

Both the Warriors (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, head coach Steve Kerr, etc.) and the Astros (Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander, Yuli Gurriel, etc.) did have much more continuity between their two championship teams. The Eagles are relying on plenty of core players (like Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, AJ Brown, and Darius Slay) who were not on the previous Super Bowl team. Plus, (unlike the Warriors and the Astros) they will have to take care of business in a single game as opposed to a best-of-seven series.

But the Eagles, who just posted one of their best records in franchise history at 14-3, still have plenty of reason to feel confident in finishing the job. They are dominating opponents on both sides of the ball right now, and having history on their side certainly cannot hurt either.