Jalen Hurts sings Eagles’ fight song with stadium after win

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl, and Jalen Hurts shared an awesome moment with fans after the game.

Hurts was interviewed by FOX’s Terry Bradshaw during the presentation of the George Halas Trophy, which is given annually to the NFC champion. Bradshaw asked Hurts about all the doubters the quarterback has proven wrong, and Hurts said he would rather keep the focus on Eagles fans than his own personal accomplishments.

Hurts then led Eagles fans with a rendition of the team’s fight song, “Fly, Eagles Fly.”

Fans also showered Hurts with “MVP! MVP!” chants.

Eagles fans are some of the most passionate in sports, which is why there is a lot of pressure to perform in Philadelphia. Hurts has handled that well in his third NFL season. That is a big reason the Eagles are one win away from a championship.