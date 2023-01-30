Eagles’ Jason Kelce goes viral for perfect tweet about Super Bowl matchup

The Super Bowl matchup of destiny is officially upon us.

The Philadelphia Eagles, who had the NFC’s best regular season record at 14-3, punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII with a convincing 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC title game. Later in the day, the Kansas City Chiefs, the team with the AFC’s best record at 14-3 as well, earned their own trip to the Super Bowl with a 23-20 AFC title game win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Among many other storylines with the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup, brothers Jason Kelce (an All-Pro center for the Eagles) and Travis Kelce (an All-Pro tight end for the Chiefs) will be playing against each other. After the Chiefs’ win on Sunday, Jason went viral for a perfect tweet about as much.

“Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!” Jason wrote.

Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!! — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 30, 2023

This is actually the very first time in NFL history that two brothers will play against each other in a Super Bowl (though two coaching brothers, Jim and John Harbaugh, already faced one another in Super Bowl XLVII in 2013).

Jason, who is the older of the two brothers and was also the first of them to win a Super Bowl ring, was probably rooting for the Chiefs throughout the year in the spirit of brotherly love. That is all over now though, and Travis, who is highly competitive and petty himself, surely feels the same way.