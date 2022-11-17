Report: Eagles looking to sign 5-time Pro Bowl DE

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL through 10 weeks, and they are still looking for ways to improve their roster for the stretch run.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the Eagles have been in discussions with Ndamukong Suh and are hoping to sign the five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Philadelphia already signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Linval Joseph this week, but they still want to add Suh to the mix.

Linval Joseph isn’t the only DT the @Eagles talked to this week, they are also have been in talks with Ndamukong Suh this week about potentially signing in Philly. @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) November 17, 2022

Suh posted his second consecutive six-sack season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, but he has been a free agent since. The 35-year-old likely wants to play for a contender. He appeared to have his eye on one specific team during the offseason, but that team is no longer in the playoff hunt.

The Eagles very much are. They are 8-1 and coming off just their first loss of the season. While Suh is not quite the force he was in his prime, he could certainly help Philly’s defense.