Ndamukong Suh interested in signing with 1 AFC team

Ndamukong Suh’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is likely over, but he apparently has interest in signing with another team.

In an appearance Monday on ESPN’s “NFL Live,” Suh confirmed that he would like to continue playing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Monday about what Suh said during his appearance. On Tuesday, Suh quote-tweeted Schefter’s tweet with a message that indicated Suh’s interest in an AFC West team.

“Raiders could be fun,” Suh wrote.

Raiders could be fun https://t.co/WfZZbWQf9P — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) June 21, 2022

The three-time All-Pro joined “SportsCenter” Tuesday to clarify his tweet. He was asked if he and his representatives have been in talks with the Raiders about a deal.

“There’s always talks,” Suh said. “[They’ve] been going on for a little bit. I’ve actually been courted by [the Raiders] in the previous and the past free agencies. [The Raiders are] the team I’ve always had an eye on, and they’ve got some great talent.”

The 35-year-old also cited the team’s proximity to Portland, Ore., where he trains during the offseason, and the chance to win as reasons for his interest in joining Las Vegas.

In his last three seasons with the Bucs, Suh had 112 tackles and 14.5 sacks in 49 games. The Raiders have already added a talented Pro Bowler to their defense this offseason in defensive end Chandler Jones. Suh could further bolster a Raiders defensive front that will have to try to contain Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert in their division.