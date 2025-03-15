Eagles Super Bowl winner lands with new team

The Philadelphia Eagles have lost one of their key players from last season in free agency.

Offensive lineman Mekhi Becton has signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The terms of his deal have yet to be disclosed.

Becton had one of the more compelling comeback stories in the NFL last season. He was a first-round pick for the New York Jets in 2020. Weight issues and injury woes eventually led the Jets to release the Louisville product following the 2023 campaign. Becton’s weight had ballooned close to 400 pounds, which made his recovery from a 2022 knee injury difficult.

With Becton’s stock at an all-time low, the Eagles were able to snag him on a 1-year deal worth just $2.75 million. The 6’7″ behemoth got in better shape in Philadelphia and was a major piece of an Eagles O-line seen by most as the best in the NFL last season.

Becton, who made the switch from tackle to right guard, started 15 games during the regular season. He also started in all four of Philly’s playoff games, which served as a showcase for Becton to remind the football world why he was a first-round pick.

The Chargers are betting on Becton to keep that same energy on the West Coast.