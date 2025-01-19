Mekhi Becton goes viral for his huge block against Rams

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Mekhi Becton went viral on Sunday for his huge block during his team’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Becton’s Eagles were trailing the Rams 7-6 late in the first quarter and had the ball at their 38 for a 3rd-and-4. They gave the ball to Saquon Barkley, who had a big hole and took advantage by scoring a 62-yard touchdown.

Barkley had a big hole to run through in part because Becton pushed aside Christian Rozeboom. Watch Becton discard Rozeboom like nothing.

Vikings fans… This absolute BUS of a right guard — Mekhi Becton — is an unrestricted free agent… pic.twitter.com/8mBJNP6wtN — Phil Mackey 🎙 (@PhilMackey) January 19, 2025

Becton received praise and recognition for throwing his man out of the club.

Mekhi Becton throwing guys out of the club and springing Saquon for a huge TD run!

pic.twitter.com/syqqfDvhmr — Shane Haff (@ShaneHaffNFL) January 19, 2025

Saquon Barkley is incredible, but look at Mekhi Becton at right guard. Throws his man out the club. pic.twitter.com/QzPtKcQLC7 — Alex Smith (@AlexSmithSNY) January 19, 2025

Though Becton received praise and recognition for his pancake on that rushing play, he wasn’t perfect in the game. He also got pushed down to the ground on a sack by Jared Verse.

Jared Verse just BABIED 370lb Mekhi Becton… That’s a POWER RUSHER folks 🤧 pic.twitter.com/DvEJ0GMAkA — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 19, 2025

Becton was originally drafted by the New York Jets as the No. 11 pick in 2020. He struggled when they tried him at left tackle. He seems to have found a much better home as a right guard with the Eagles.

Becton will be a free agent this offseason. Blocks like that will likely help him garner some attention.