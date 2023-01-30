Eagles LB Nakobe Dean trolled 49ers with hilarious ‘Martin’ reference after win

Fans of the classic sitcom “Martin” will appreciate the line that Nakobe Dean dropped after Sunday’s victory.

Dean and the Philadelphia Eagles took out the San Francisco 49ers with a 31-7 win in the NFC Championship Game. During the postgame celebration in the Eagles’ locker room, the linebacker Dean went viral for the hilarious remark he made on teammate CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Instagram Live video.

“The 49ers [said], ‘I’m sorry Martin. I just didn’t want to go to Arizona,'” Dean joked.

Dean was referencing an episode from the Martin Lawrence sitcom where a young boy in Martin’s apartment complex pretends to be Martin’s long-lost son, all because he does not want to move to Arizona with his real family.

Here are the two clips side-by-side.

“I’m sorry I lied to you Martin. I just didn’t want to go to Arizona.” Nakobe Dean trolled the 49ers by quoting Martin after the Eagles win 😭😭 (via: ceedy.deuce IG) pic.twitter.com/3OODs7XIay — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 30, 2023

The line was particularly applicable because this year’s Super Bowl is taking place in Arizona. By losing to the Eagles in the NFC title game, the 49ers will not, in fact, be going to Arizona.

That is a pretty impressive reference for Dean to make since he was born in 2000 while Martin has been off the air since 1997. But the rookie linebacker is always full of surprises, and he had another one up his sleeve this week to celebrate his first career Super Bowl trip.