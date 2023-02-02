Is Jeff Saturday a serious candidate for Colts head coach job?

The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for a new head coach, and Jeff Saturday is one of the candidates who received a second interview. The other candidates the Colts are interviewing a second time include: Broncos defnesive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

The Colts are going through a long list of candidates, and it’s fair to wonder whether Saturday is a serious option. He served as their interim head coach during the regular season and went 1-7. There has been talk that Saturday is a serious candidate for the job in 2023.

However, one Colts reporter does not think Saturday is such a strong candidate.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer said in a story published on Wednesday that he does not get the sense that Saturday is a front-runner for the position. He added that a hire of Saturday does not seem likely.

Saturday did not have any coaching experience at the college or pro level prior to being named the Colts’ interim head coach. Team owner Jim Irsay has denied that Saturday was hired as part of a tanking plan, though you could have fooled us.

We’ll have a much better idea come May whether Irsay has lost his mind or knew what he was doing all along. If the Colts end up taking a quarterback No. 4 overall (or higher) and hiring an offensive-oriented coach, then maybe we’ll see that Irsay had a plan. If Saturday gets hired, well …