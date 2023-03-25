Eagles players recruit Ezekiel Elliott via Twitter

Ezekiel Elliott is a man in demand.

On Thursday, a report emerged saying that Elliott has three teams on his wish list: the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

After that report emerged, some Eagles players showed interest in their former rival. Lane Johnson tweeted at Elliott and used some eyeball emojis.

Then Eagles defensive back Darius Slay added a comment to Johnson’s tweet, saying “I kno [sic] u [sic] want to run behind the best Oline.”

I kno u want to run behind the best Oline @EzekielElliott https://t.co/Tk6BfGDNLx — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 23, 2023

Sure, there’s a lot that’s appealing about running behind the Eagles’ offensive line. The question is: are the Eagles interested?

A report later on Thursday said that Philly was not interested in signing the former Cowboys running back.

What’s interesting is the teams that were named in the report associated with Elliott haven’t seemed to show much interest in him. Bengals coach Zac Taylor certainly didn’t seem to be falling all over himself to sign Elliott.

Where the former two-time rushing king lands is an interesting story to watch.