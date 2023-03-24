Eagles not interested in signing Ezekiel Elliott?

Ezekiel Elliott is looking to finalize his next team before too long, but it seems like one squad might not be as interested in him as he was hoping.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Elliott is deciding between the Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets.

Based on Schefter’s report, there is an assumption that the interest between Elliott and the aforementioned teams is reciprocal. However, NBC Philadelphia’s John Clark says the Eagles have not had talks with Elliott and are happy with their running backs.

I’m told as of right now the Eagles have not engaged in conversations with Ezekiel Elliott about joining the team and are happy with the running backs they have right now. It seems the Eagles, Bengals, Jets are a wish list for Ezekiel Elliott and where he would like to play. pic.twitter.com/p6eZbZQBKA — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 23, 2023

If Clark’s information is correct, then that would mean Elliott’s list is a wish list. There is also the possibility that the Eagles do have interest in Elliott but are trying to bring down the running back’s price by saying they don’t have interest.

Elliott rushed for 876 yards and averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season with Dallas. The 27-year-old led the NFL in carries twice early in his career and his production has since fallen off over the last few seasons, leading to the Cowboys’ decision to part ways with him.