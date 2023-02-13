Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson expected to receive interest for OC jobs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is expected to have plenty of options after the Super Bowl.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday that Johnson has received interest from the Baltimore Ravens regarding their offensive coordinator position.

The #Ravens are expected to talk with #Eagles QBs coach Brian Johnson and #Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after the Super Bowl about their offensive coordinator job, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 12, 2023

Though he has interest from the Ravens, Johnson might not have to go anywhere.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen could end up being hired by the Indianapolis Colts for their head coach job. If that happens, that would leave the Eagles with a vacancy that Johnson could easily be promoted into.

Johnson, 35, was hired by Nick Sirianni last year as the Eagles’ quarterbacks coach. Prior to that, all his coaching experience came in college — at Utah, Mississippi State, Houston and Florida. Fans might best remember Johnson as the quarterback who replaced Alex Smith at Utah. Before long, Johnson could end up as Philly’s offensive coordinator.