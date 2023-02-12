Colts reportedly locked in on 1 head coach candidate

The Indianapolis Colts appear to have narrowed their search for a new head coach all the way down to one candidate.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has emerged as Indy’s top choice, according to multiple reports. The Colts began informing other candidates on Sunday morning — including Jeff Saturday — that they are no longer in the running.

The #Colts have been informing candidates this morning that they are out, including interim coach Jeff Saturday who at one point appeared to be the favorite. Now, Shane Steichen is considered to be the leader in the clubhouse to be their next head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

Colts owner Jim Irsay on Tuesday urged fans to be patient and said an announcement on a new head coach would be coming in days, not hours. That was a strong indicator that Indy was eyeing one of the assistant coaches from either the Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs, who are preparing for the Super Bowl.

Other candidates who received second interviews with the Colts include Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and New York Giants Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, and Saturday, who served as Indianapolis’ interim head coach for the final seven games of the season.

It is possible that Steichen has been the Colts’ top choice all along. The 37-year-old served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and 2020. He has been the Eagles’ OC since 2021. Philly’s offense ranked third in the league in points and yards this season.