Eagles RB offers extremely bold quote about team’s roster

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders delivered a quote that may have some fans feeling a bit nervous.

Sanders was full of praise for the team’s new additions in a new interview with CBS Sports. The running back said playing alongside the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert felt like being part of an “all-star team.”

“Oh man. We all feel like we’re on an all-star team, so we feel great. We feel unstoppable, I’m not gonna lie,” Sanders told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “The vibes are great, always have been. Nick Sirianni is doing a great job just keeping the vibes right, the chemistry good. We compete a lot in practice. But we’ve gotta see. Its gonna come down to camp, taking it day by day, putting everything together.”

Sanders does sound a note of caution at the end. Still, this quote might have some fans flashing back to Vince Young’s infamous “dream team” remark 11 years ago. That team went just 8-8 amid Super Bowl expectations.

The Eagles undoubtedly have a lot of talent. Whether they can translate that into a lot of wins remains to be seen. Some of that will come down to the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, though the team has not avoided raising expectations for him either.