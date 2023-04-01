Darius Slay reveals the 1 team he nearly signed with

Cornerback Darius Slay had a brief foray into free agency last month when the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from him for financial reasons, only to bring him back within a matter of days. That was still enough time for Slay to get an offer from another team that he almost took.

Slay revealed on his “Big Play Slay” podcast that he came very close to signing with the Baltimore Ravens after the Eagles decided to let him go. Slay said he even had an offer in hand from the Ravens he was ready to accept, but he gave the Eagles the chance to match it, and they did.

“The Baltimore Ravens were the first team that called and they offered just what I wanted,” Slay said. “I just said, if the Eagles do that, I’m gonna stay an Eagle.”

Ultimately, the Ravens did not go out and sign any other corners, so they apparently just wanted Slay. The Eagles also seemed to prioritize Slay, as they turned down the chance to match an offer that another defensive back ultimately took elsewhere.

Slay’s new deal with the Eagles, which ultimately counts as a restructured, will end up being for two years and $42 million, with $24.5 million of it guaranteed.