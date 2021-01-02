Eagles reportedly likely to retain Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has been rumored to be on the hot seat, but it appears he doesn’t have that much to worry about.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “all signs” point to the Eagles retaining Pederson for 2021 despite a disappointing season. The organization is more focused on moving forward with the current leadership and allowing them to address the current issues plaguing the organization.

The Eagles are 4-10-1, and were unable to take advantage of the rest of the NFC East’s frailty to win the division. In fact, they are the only team in the division to be eliminated from playoff contention heading into Week 17. The Eagles have also had significant quarterback issues, with Carson Wentz recently being benched in favor of Jalen Hurts.

Pederson won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia, so he still has some goodwill left. He was clearly concerned about his job status, but it sounds like he doesn’t have a ton to worry about.