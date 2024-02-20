Eagles signing ex-49ers running back

One young rusher is switching sides of the San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday that the Eagles have signed ex-49ers running back Tyrion Davis-Price. The 23-year-old Davis-Price is getting a reserve/future contract from Philadelphia.

A third-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2022 (No. 93 overall), Davis-Price hasn’t really gotten a chance yet to strut his stuff. He received just 40 total carries over two seasons with the 49ers, rushing for 120 total yards and zero touchdowns. Davis-Price finished out last season on San Francisco’s practice squad.

The Eagles, who are undergoing plenty of turnover already this offseason, have some backfield players heading for free agency. That includes starter D’Andre Swift and depth pieces Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny. A former national champion at LSU, Davis-Price should be a worthwhile addition to Philly’s RB room for next season.