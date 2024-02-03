 Skip to main content
AJ Brown reacts to Eagles coaching changes

February 3, 2024
by Grey Papke
The Philadelphia Eagles made significant changes to their coaching staff after their second-half collapse to end the 2023 season, many of them on the offensive side of the ball. AJ Brown, for one, was not shocked.

Brown admitted to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press that “somebody has to be the bad guy” when an offense underperforms as much as Philadelphia’s did down the stretch, and did not seem all that crushed over the team’s decision to replace offensive coordinator Brian Johnson.

“In this league, somebody has to be the bad guy if something don’t go well. I wasn’t surprised,” Brown said. “Like I said earlier about the OC job, regardless of whoever you put in that position, it comes down to the players executing and making plays. Me personally, I’m not attached to whoever’s in the OC position, because I have a job to do. When my number’s called, I have to answer.”

Johnson lost his job after the Eagles’ playoff exit and was replaced by former Cowboys and Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore’s offenses have put up big numbers, which may be good news for Brown.

Brown was clearly frustrated down the stretch as the offense sputtered, which may be part of the reason he does not seem too upset about these changes.

AJ BrownPhiladelphia Eagles
