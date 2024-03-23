Eagles signing former Cowboys quarterback

The Philadelphia Eagles are poaching yet another former division rival.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that the Eagles are signing veteran quarterback Will Grier to a one-year deal. Grier, a former third-round pick, split time last year between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

The 28-year-old Grier is also notable in that he was on the NFC East foe Dallas Cowboys for two seasons from 2021-22. While Grier never saw the field for Dallas and has only ever made two total NFL game appearances (for the Carolina Panthers in 2019), he should be a passable QB3 depth option behind starter Jalen Hurts and fellow newcomer Kenny Pickett.

In the wake of their Wild Card Round exit last postseason, the Eagles are being proactive on the free agent market. Grier adds to the multiple players from rival teams that Philadelphia has already signed.