 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, March 23, 2024

Eagles signing former Cowboys quarterback

March 23, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Read
Eagles helmet

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles are poaching yet another former division rival.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday that the Eagles are signing veteran quarterback Will Grier to a one-year deal. Grier, a former third-round pick, split time last year between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers.

The 28-year-old Grier is also notable in that he was on the NFC East foe Dallas Cowboys for two seasons from 2021-22. While Grier never saw the field for Dallas and has only ever made two total NFL game appearances (for the Carolina Panthers in 2019), he should be a passable QB3 depth option behind starter Jalen Hurts and fellow newcomer Kenny Pickett.

In the wake of their Wild Card Round exit last postseason, the Eagles are being proactive on the free agent market. Grier adds to the multiple players from rival teams that Philadelphia has already signed.

Article Tags

Dallas CowboysPhiladelphia EaglesWill Grier
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus