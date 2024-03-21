Ex-Saquon Barkley Giants teammate follows him to Eagles

Saquon Barkley is bringing an old friend with him to Philadelphia.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Campbell is reportedly getting a one-year contract from them.

The 26-year-old Campbell spent last season with the rival New York Giants (after playing the first four years of his career for the Indianapolis Colts). He caught just 20 passes for 104 yards though in 12 games. Campbell is mostly known for his speed, running a 4.31 in the 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine.

The news of Campbell’s signing comes several days after the former Giants Pro Bowler Barkley agreed on a sizable deal with the Eagles in free agency. Campbell is also familiar with Philly head coach Nick Sirianni (his former offensive coordinator on the Colts) and should get a chance to produce in the WR3/slot role.