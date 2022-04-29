Eagles rob Titans in trade for AJ Brown

AJ Brown is on the move, and the Philadelphia Eagles pried him loose without paying a huge price.

The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans for a first-round pick (No. 18) and third-round pick (No. 101).

That’s not at all a bad price for a receiver with a pair of 1,000-yard seasons and 24 career receiving touchdowns in three years.

Why would Tennessee give up a young, talented receiver for a first and third-round pick?

Brown was among the receivers who were planning to skip offseason workouts in search of a new contract. So not only do you have to give up draft picks to get Brown, but then you have to pay him big money.

That’s what the Eagles are doing: giving Brown a 4-year, $100 million deal.

Philly struck it nicely with their pick of DeVonta Smith in the first round last year (No. 10 overall). But they missed on JJ Arcega-Whiteside in 2019 and Jalen Raegor in 2020. Now they will have a very strong duo for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Tennessee meanwhile got to work in replacing Brown by drafting former Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks in the first round.

Oh yeah, and those rumors a few days ago about Jalen Hurts and Brown turned out to be prescient.