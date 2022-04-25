Jalen Hurts social media post sparks trade chatter regarding star WR

Whether he meant it or not, Jalen Hurts sparked some trade speculation over the weekend with one of his social media posts.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback shared a picture from a workout with Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown. Brown has been seeking a new contract, which has sparked a few trade rumors.

Jalen Hurts throwing with AJ Brown

Is this a sign that Brown is eyeing a move to the Eagles? Maybe, but probably not. Pictures from Brown’s Instagram show that Hurts was at Brown’s daughter’s birthday party, and the two probably took advantage of the time together to get some work in on the side.

The Titans have been adamant that Brown is not on the trade block. The two sides would probably rather work out a long-term contract, though nothing appears close on that front.