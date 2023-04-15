Eagles get trolled by Kansas City milk company over Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles probably weren’t expecting to have salt rubbed in their wounds by a dairy business. But that is exactly what has happened.

Shatto Milk Company, which is based in Kansas City, savagely trolled the Eagles with their new limited edition milk (entitled “Eagle Tears”). The milk has the Roman numerals “LVII” on the front (a reference to Super Bowl 57, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles) as well as “2.12.23” (the date of the game).

The back of the bottle also has a hilarious write-up, asking, “Have you ever tasted eagle tears before?” and joking that the milk tastes like cheesecake rather than cheesesteak.

Here are a few consumer images of the milk (which is apparently an 11,000-bottle limited edition).

Shatto Milk Company is selling Eagles tears.

CAUTION: Contains toxic levels of salt pic.twitter.com/c7820dDcqu — Chiefs Kingdom Memes – CKM (@ChiefsMMZ) April 10, 2023

The Chiefs and their fans have (deservedly) been talking a lot of trash since their Super Bowl victory. But they should probably be careful not to overdo it since the Eagles managed to retain most of their pieces from last year’s 14-win team (and have also added even more talent in free agency).

H/T Sports Illustrated