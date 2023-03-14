Eagles add notable running back in free agency

One of the best rushing offenses in football last season is adding a new piece.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports Tuesday that the Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to sign free agent running back Rashaad Penny. The 27-year-old Penny had spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

A former first-round pick, Penny is a dynamic running back when healthy. He has averaged a stout 6.0 yards per carry over the last three seasons … but has only appeared in 18 total games over that span. Penny broke his fibula in Week 5 of last season, leading to rookie Kenneth Walker III becoming the Seahawks’ starter instead.

As for Philadelphia, it appears that Pro Bowler Miles Sanders, who led the team with 1,269 rushing yards in 2022, will not be back next season. Penny, if healthy, should get a chance to compete with Kenneth Gainwell and Trey Sermon for lead back duties (to complement the rushing ability of QB Jalen Hurts). The reigning NFC champion Eagles also recently got some good news elsewhere on their offense.