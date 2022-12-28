Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum.

Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season.

At his peak with Dallas in 2019, Jarwin caught 31 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. But multiple injuries (including an ACL tear suffered in Week 1 of the 2020 season and a subsequent hip procedure in March of this year) have since derailed Jarwin’s career. With the emergence of fellow tight end Dalton Schultz, the Cowboys cut Jarwin before the start of this season.

The NFL-best Eagles already have an upper-level pass-catching tight end in Dallas Goedert. But Jarwin, their old rival in the NFC East division, is a 6-foot-5, 260-pound body who may still be effective as a blocker. Earlier this month, Philadelphia brought in another interesting free agent.