Earl Thomas’ wife gets restraining order after numerous alleged drunken incidents

Earl Thomas did not play in the NFL this season, and it sounds like he is having many more problems than that.

Thomas had a gun pointed at him by his wife last year over an alleged cheating incident. In November, we learned that Thomas’ wife filed for divorce, citing adultery.

Now a report says Nina Thomas has received a restraining order against Earl that was granted last week. The restraining order says Earl must stay at least 400 feet away from Nina’s home and the children’s schools.

TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday about numerous incidents Nina was involved in with an allegedly drunk Earl Thomas.

According to the report, Nina claims she allowed Earl to spend Christmas with her so he could be with their children. She alleges he stayed out drinking all night and then went nuts the next day. He allegedly sent her harassing messages and acted belligerently, leading her to lock him out of the house. He allegedly punched through a window too. Police were called to the home over the disturbance, and Thomas was taken to the hospital.

Nina alleges that Earl then threatened her over text message and sent an intimate video of the two of them to her family.

In the court document, Nina described three other incidents since June where Earl became angry and/or inappropriately aggressive with her.

Nina claimed she was “scared” of Earl and believed he presented a danger to her.

Thomas, a 7-time Pro Bowl safety, was cut by the Ravens after a fight with a teammate. That fight was part of a pattern of concerning behavior. The Texans were planning to sign him but dropped those plans because their players rejected the move.