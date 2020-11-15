Earl Thomas’ wife files for divorce months after loaded gun incident

Earl Thomas and his wife were involved in an ugly incident earlier this year that reportedly stemmed from the Pro Bowl safety’s infidelity, and the couple is now headed for a divorce.

Nina Thomas filed for divorce from Earl on Nov. 3 citing adultery as the reason, according to court records obtained by TMZ. She said in the filing that there is no “reasonable expectation of reconciliation.”

Nina was arrested in April following a wild chain of events. She allegedly logged into one of Earl’s social media accounts and found a video of him with a woman. Nina then tracked Earl down and found him and his brother in bed with some women. She pointed a loaded gun at Earl’s head and was arrested. You can read more details from the incident here.

Earl had indicated recently that he and Nina were working through things. The free agent has posted about his wife on social media several times, the most recent of which was a couple of weeks ago.

Earl and Nina have three children together. Earl, 31, was released by the Baltimore Ravens this offseason following an altercation with a teammate and some troubling reports about his behavior.